Skilled manpower should be groomed for furniture industry: Commerce Minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said there is no alternative to create skilled manpower in the country for the development of any sustainable industry including the furniture industry.





"It is possible to earn a lot of foreign currency through exporting local furniture made by trained manpower," he said on Tuesday.





The Commerce Minister said this while addressing as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the five-day "18th National Furniture Fair" 2023 organized by the Bangladesh Furniture Industry Owners Association at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital.





Noting that the furniture sector of Bangladesh has become a strong sector in a very short period, Tipu said the locally-made furniture is being exported abroad.





The quality, design and modern shape of the country's furniture will surely draw the attention of any country in the world and thus, they would be interested in purchasing the furniture, he added.







In this context, he said that the ready-made garment industry sector has not reached the current position in a single day.





Currently, he said that furniture worth $110 to $120 million is being exported abroad annually while the volume of furniture exports would play a significant role in the country's overall export earnings in the coming days based on the revolutionary changes brought in this sector over the last one era.





The Commerce Minister expressed his firm resolve that it is possible to earn a lot of foreign exchange through exports if sustainable furniture industry is developed side by side it is also possible to double the number of workers involved in this industry.







Tipu also urged the entrepreneurs to come forward to produce those materials, which have to be imported in the country, for crafting furniture.





Assuring that the government would provide all kinds of assistance to identify and solve the barriers in the field of export, Tipu said that several companies involved in the furniture industry are taking initiatives to become cent percent export-oriented, which is really commendable.







Noting that this sector has a lot of potential, he called upon the stakeholders to invest more in this sector.





The Commerce Minister said, "Our beloved country has become independent after braving many struggles and waging numerous movements. Due to the tireless efforts from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country has become a role model of development before the whole world. In various development indicators, Bangladesh has left behind many neighboring countries including Pakistan.





Wherever you go to any part of the world, you can hear the story of Bangladesh's development, which is a matter of great pride for us as Bengalees."





Mentioning that there are at least four crore people in the country out of 17 crore who have purchasing power equal to the people of the European Union, Tipu said that the target of materializing prosperous and developed 'Sonar Bangla' as outlined by Premier Sheikh Hasina, would be attained before the stipulated timeframe of 2041.





Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) vice chairman and CEO AHM Ahsan, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) president Mahbubul Alam, Bangladesh Furniture Exporters Association President KM Aktaruzzaman spoke, among others, on the occasion presided over by Chairman of Bangladesh Furniture Industry Owners Association Salim H Rahman.





This five-day largest fair of the domestic furniture industry will continue till October 21. A total of 30 local furniture manufacturers would display their products during that fair at 185 stalls. �BSS