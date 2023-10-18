'Smart grid will play a significant contribution to ensure power system reliability' State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Tuesday that to meet the benefits and challenges of the 21st century in power and energy sector we need smart grid, as it will be the backbone of all systems.





He said smart grid will play a significant contribution to ensure power system reliability, efficiency, security, sustainability and real-time power supply. He was addressing at a workshop on 'Smart Grid Experience Day' at Biydut Bhaban.





"We are producing electricity from various sources. It also requires a smart grid to synchronise properly," he said adding that a safe grid and its security is a natural demand of the present days as we are set to produce electricity from nuclear fuel.





"We could not be able to deal with the system in conventional way, could not deal with uncertainty which has been created in global context," Nasrul Hamid said.





Power Division Senior Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, Director General of Power Cell Mohammad Hossain, Senior Regional Representative of South Asia of USTDA Mehnaz Ansari and Managing Director and Partner of BCG Zarif Munir also spokes.

The Boston Consultant Group (BCG) organised the workshop as part of the Smart Grid Roadmap in Bangladesh Phase-2 implementation, financed by United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA). General Electric (GE), Microsoft, IBM and Oracle presented separate demo labs on 'Art of the possible for a smart grid Innovation Demo Lab' in the workshop.





State Minister Nasrul Hamid underscored the need to ensure grid security with the help of modern technology.





He said a sustainable system cannot be developed without quick decisions with a positive attitude. And at the same time plans should be made according to forecast coordinating the modern systems and technology, the State Minister said.