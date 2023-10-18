MCCI demands changes to New Income Tax Act

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Saiful Islam on Monday demanded changes to New Income Tax Act-2023, saying businesses were facing difficulties to be tax compliant in line with the new act.He said this at a programme on 'Payment of Taxes, Filing of Returns and Compliance with Provisions of Deduction of Tax at Source: Changes brought under the Income Tax Act - 2023 and Finance Act - 2023' organised by MCCI at its office in the capital in the capital on Monday.Tax commissioner for tax zone-15, Dhaka Ahsan Habib was present as chief guest while additional tax commissioner for range-2 Manzoor Alam and joint tax commissioner of range-3 Md Shahidul Islam of the same tax zone attended as special guests in the programme.Saiful Islam presided over the programme. He said businesses are facing challenges to survive since the Covid period and the war between Russia and Ukraine made it harder for them to endure. 'Introducing the new income tax act during the crisis period was challenging for the government,' he said.He said MCCI members were contributing approximately 45 per cent of the total income tax to the National Board of Revenue (NBR). He suggested reforming and clarifying a number of provisions of the new act for promoting the tax culture among businesses.Joint tax commissioner for range-4 of tax zone-15 Wakil Ahmed presented the keynote paper at the programme. He elaborated on changes brought by Income Tax Act, 2023 and the Finance Act, 2023. He explained rules of tax deduction at source.Ahsan Habib said there was scope for reforming the Finance Act, 2023 and Income Tax Act, 2023. 'November is the income tax servicing month and all taxes offices of the country will be prepared for providing income tax return related services to taxpayers,' he said.He also urged businesses to present applications and suggestions in terms of reforming the new income tax act. MCCI secretary general Farooq Ahmed also attended the programme among others.