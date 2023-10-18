Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, 4:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MCCI demands changes to New Income Tax Act

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Saiful Islam on Monday demanded changes to New Income Tax Act-2023, saying businesses were facing difficulties to be tax compliant in line with the new act.
He said this at a programme on 'Payment of Taxes, Filing of Returns and Compliance with Provisions of Deduction of Tax at Source: Changes brought under the Income Tax Act - 2023 and Finance Act - 2023' organised by MCCI at its office in the capital in the capital on Monday.
Tax commissioner for tax zone-15, Dhaka Ahsan Habib was present as chief guest while additional tax commissioner for range-2 Manzoor Alam and joint tax commissioner of range-3 Md Shahidul Islam of the same tax zone attended as special guests in the programme.  
Saiful Islam presided over the programme. He said businesses are facing challenges to survive since the Covid period and the war between Russia and Ukraine made it harder for them to endure. 'Introducing the new income tax act during the crisis period was challenging for the government,' he said.
He said MCCI members were contributing approximately 45 per cent of the total income tax to the  National Board of Revenue (NBR). He suggested reforming and clarifying a number of provisions of the new act for promoting the tax culture among businesses.
Joint tax commissioner for range-4 of tax zone-15 Wakil Ahmed presented the keynote paper at the programme. He elaborated on changes brought by Income Tax Act, 2023 and the Finance Act, 2023. He  explained rules of tax deduction at source.
Ahsan Habib said there was scope for reforming the Finance Act, 2023 and Income Tax Act, 2023. 'November is the income tax servicing month and all taxes offices of the country will be prepared for providing income tax return related services to taxpayers,' he said.  
He also urged businesses to present applications and suggestions in terms of reforming the new income tax act. MCCI secretary general Farooq Ahmed also attended the programme among others.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


4th Bangladesh Int'l Leather Footwear Show concludes
ICC chair affirms commitment to promote Bangladesh globally
Skilled manpower should be groomed for furniture industry: Commerce Minister
'Smart grid will play a significant contribution to ensure power system reliability'
MCCI demands changes to New Income Tax Act
Seminar on opportunities in education loans for int'l education in US held
Berger showcases its advanced marine paints at 5th Bangladesh Marine Expo
Nagad offers gifts for remittance recipients


Latest News
No gas supply in some areas of Dhaka for 7hrs Thursday
Unidentified man's body recovered in Cox's Bazar
Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka
ULAB Film Club presents 'Suggestions 3: The Final Chapter'
Biden arrives in Israel after Arab leaders summit cancelled
Sheikh Russel day observed in districts
BNP want to hand over country to their foreign master: Hasan
AL's rally underway near south gate of Baitul Mukarram
BNP starts Nayapaltan rally with massive turnout
New Zealand sent to bat against Afghanistan
Most Read News
Mitu murder: HC rejects Babul Akhtar's bail
Writ filed seeking to bar Sheikh Hasina from resigning as PM under 'pressure'
Vandalism case against BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul to continue: HC
Money embezzlement: Sonali Bank principal officer jailed for 17 yrs
Let couples live their conjugal lives sans parental interference
Israel-Hamas conflict: Humanity must win over conspiracy
Man's body recovered from paddy field in Dinajpur
Bangladesh face Maldives Tuesday
Cross-border energy pipeline to bolster ties with India  
Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft