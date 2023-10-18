Seminar on opportunities in education loans for int'l education in US held

MPOWER Financing ("MPOWER"), a mission-driven ?ntech ?rm and leading provider of non-cosigned loans to promising students from Bangladesh and around the world and Arona International have organised a seminar on education loans for international education in the US held at Hotel Sarina Banani in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday, says a press release.With MPOWER Financing's extensive expertise in education ?nancing, the event aims to enlighten aspiring students and their families about various aspects of education loans, focusing on no-cosigner and no-collateral loans, facilitating their pursuit of higher education in the United States.The event delved into the application procedures, eligibility criteria and the numerous advantages of pursuing education in the United States. Additionally, attendees will learn about MPOWER scholarships for Bangladeshi students, opening doors to quality education without ?nancial constraints.Notable speakers who are experts in the ?eld of education ?nancing areJennifer R. White, head of Global Business Development at MPOWER Financing, responsible for business development activity in key MPOWER markets, including South Asia, Africa and Latin America.Supriyo Choudhury, head of Global Business Development and Partnerships for South Asia at MPOWER Financing.Duncan Moss, assistant vice president of Marketing at MPOWER Financing.Omar Yasser Mallick, CEO and founder at Arona International, chief editor of Eastern News Agency (ENA) and an educational consultant working for Bangladesh to promote Bangladesh students to study in the USA through international study loans through MPOWER Financing.This seminar is tailored for prospective students and parents who are keen on understanding the nuances of education loans for studying in the United States. By providing valuable insights and expert opinions, the seminar will empower attendees to make informed decisions regarding their educational pursuits. A crowd of 500 graduate students is expected to attend this seminar from various universities, including Dhaka International University, North South University, Da?odil University, Brac University, Ahsanullah University, ULAB University, Green University, Eastern University, World University, National University, Chittagong University, Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University."We are excited to host this seminar alongside Arona International, where we can shed light on the transformative power of education loans," said White, head of MPOWER Financing Global Business Development. "Our mission is to break down ?nancial barriers and empower students to achieve their dreams."Omar Mallick, CEO and founder at Arona International, expressed enthusiasm for the event and the importance of education loans for Bangladesh and SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) students: "This study loan will open new horizons, breaking ?nancial barriers to fund the dreams of millions of Bangladeshis students to ful?ll their dreams of studying in the USA and Canada."MPOWER Financing, headquartered in Washington, D.C., and Bengaluru, India, is a mission-driven ?ntech company and the leading provider of global education loans. Its proprietary algorithm analyzes overseas and domestic credit data as well as the future earning potential to serve promising international and DACA students. MPOWER works with over 400 top universities across the US and Canada to provide ?nancing to students from over 200 countries. The MPOWER team consists of former international students and provides students with personal ?nancial education and career support to prepare them for life after school.MPOWER is a certi?ed Great Place To Work, one of the best ?ntechs to work for and the best tech workplace for diversity. The company is hiring for various positions worldwide.