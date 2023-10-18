Video
Wednesday, 18 October, 2023
Nagad offers gifts for remittance recipients

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Desk

Nagad, a popular mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, offers an opportunity for its customers to win mega gifts on raking in remittances amounting to a minimum of BDT 5,000, excluding a government incentive of 2.5 percent.
Under the remittance reward campaign that started on 15 October 2023, there are a plethora of gifts, such as motorbikes, smart TVs, smart phones, and gold bars.
Eligible remittance beneficiaries will have a chance to grab such mega gifts once during the entire campaign that will remain valid till 31st December. The winners will be informed through outbound calls and collect their gifts every week through a handover ceremony at Nagad's head office recently, says a press release.
Since the first day of its launch of remittance services, the MFS operator has ensured that expatriate workers promptly send their hard-earned money to family members back home at a minimal cost.
Expatriates can now send money to Bangladesh from a significant number of countries such as Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan using Nagad.




