Netherlands inks deal with Save the Children to strengthen Women Led Organisations' capacity

The Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, signed a Grant Agreement with Save the Children for the project 'SWOCCHAR: Strengthening WLOs (Women Led Organizations) Organizational Capacity for empowering Women's Rights'.The grant agreement was signed at the Netherlands Embassy in Dhaka recently in presence of Irma-van Dueren, Ambassador Designate of the Netherlands to Bangladesh,Thijs Woudstra, Deputy Head of Mission of the Netherlands Embassy, Betsy A Zorio, Country Director of Save the Children and concerned officials from both the sides were present.This partnership confirms the Netherlands' government and Save the Children's commitment to enhance capacity of local led women rights organizations to work towards bringing changes for gender equality and women and youth economic empowerment in Bangladesh.Under the 2 million Euros grants, Save the Children will implement a 4-year project to strengthen women's economic rights and empowerment through the transformative role of women led organizations.SWOCCHAR project will provide capacity development support to women and youth led organizations to lobbying and advocacy and influence pertinent national agendas and policies.It will also provide small innovation funds to local women and youth led organizations to deliver gender-responsive, inclusive, and innovative campaign initiatives to bring changes in public perceptions and challenge social norms that constraint women's access to economic opportunities.SWOCCHAR project is aligned with gender strategy objectives of the 8th Five-year plan of the government of Bangladesh.