Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, 4:35 PM
Home Business

Stocks maintain gaining streak

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) witnessed an upward trend on Tuesday like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 8.56 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 6,273.71. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 1.81 point to finish at 2,138.25 and 3.57 points closing at 1,362.32.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 5,722.15 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 4,760.77 million at the previous session of the week.
Out of 316 issues traded, 78 closed green, 67 in the red and 171 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
GEMINISEA topped the turnover chart, followed by APEXFOOT, SONALIPAPR, SEAPEARL and FUWANGFOOD.
KOHINOOR was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 8.74 per cent while AMBEEPHA was the worst loser, losing 4.92 percent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 25.24 points to settle at 18,565.97 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX- gaining 14.88 points to close at 11,098.49.
Of the issues traded, 55 advanced, 32 declined and 55 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.
The port city's bourse traded 16.70 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 9.65 crore.    �BSS



