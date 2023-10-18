Video
Lifebuoy celebrates Global Handwashing Day with BRAC

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Business Desk

Lifebuoy, hygiene brand from the house of Unilever, is celebrating Global Handwashing Day by launching a unique campaign "H for Handwashing Games," for school students with BRAC, the world's largest NGO recently, says a press release.
The H for Handwashing Games, developed to address post-pandemic hygiene fatigue, is designed to captivate, and engage young minds, by combining the power of play with the importance of hand hygiene.
Chief Guest Dilip Kumar Banik, Additional Secretary, Additional Director General (PEDP4), Directorate of Primary Education, and Special Guests ZavedAkhtar, Chairman and Managing Director, Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), and Asif Saleh, Executive Director, BRAC, visited a school and took part in teaching the students at the school the simple practice of handwashing through interactive games and discussions. This year, Lifebuoy and BRAC have jointly reached 7,30,000 students with interactive and fun way to educate kids on handwashing habits across 1,500 schools in Bangladesh.
Guided by abehaviour change model, Lifebuoy's H for Handwashing Games featured a collection of games including the famous game of snakes and ladder, paper cricket, that have been ingeniously reimagined to encourage children to learn and practice handwashing with soap while they play.
Handwashing behaviour change has been a significant work area of Lifebuoy in Bangladesh since the 1990s. Lifebuoy school programme has been directly engaged over 11 million children since 2011.
Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) is the largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods Company with a heritage of 60 years, with more than 9 out of 10 households using one or more of its brands for their daily needs. With over 26 brands including Lux, Lifebuoy, Surf Excel, Closeup, Sunsilk, Ponds, Vaseline, Dove, and Pureit, the company is a part of the everyday life of millions of consumers across Bangladesh. UBL is a subsidiary of Unilever, one of the world's leading suppliers of consumer-packaged goods in more than 190 countries.




