Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, 4:35 PM
Saiful Islam achieves JCI TOYP Awards

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Saiful Islam, the visionary Founder and Chief Instructor of "English Therapy", has been honored with the prestigious JCI Bangladesh Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Award 2023 in the category of "Outstanding Contribution in Personal Accomplishments".
The award ceremony, hosted by JCI Bangladesh, took place at the Sheraton Dhaka recently, says a press release.
The JCI TOYP Awards is a celebration of 10 young individuals, who embody the essence of Bangladesh by showcasing exceptional qualities as change-makers and ethical leaders. The award acknowledges their remarkable contributions to society and recognizes their outstanding personal accomplishments.
An accomplished English educator and dynamic young entrepreneur, Saiful Islam has made a significant impact on the field of education, reaching over 10 million students and countless more through his free educational content shared on social media platforms.



