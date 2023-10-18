Video
National Life achieves 10th ICSB National Gold Award

Published : Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

National Life achieves 10th ICSB National Gold Award

National Life achieves 10th ICSB National Gold Award

National Life Insurance Company Ltd, has achieved the 10th ICSB National Gold Award for corporate good governance.  The NLI CEO Md Kazim Uddin and CFO Prabir Chandra Das FCA received the prestigious award at a function held at Hotel Radisson Blu, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
The function was attended by Minister for Commerce, Tipu Munshi MP, as chief guest who joined the function virtually.
The award was handed over to NLI CEO and CFO by Chairman of Capital Market Stabilization Fund Md. Nazibur Rahman, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapon Kanti Ghosh, president of ICSB Mohammad Asadullah,  FCS, and Chairman of the Corporate Governing Committee of ICSB  M. Nurul Alam.
The function was also attended , among others, by AMD of NLI Md. Khasru Chowdhury,  AMD of NLI Md. Abul Kashem, NLI Company Secretary Md. Abdul Wahab Mian, Head of HR Md. Enamul Hoque, and high officials of banking and insurance sector.  
It is worth mentioning that the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) also honored National Life as the recipients of Best Corporate Excellence Award in 2022.




