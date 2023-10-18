Burimari port to remain shut for 5 days for Durga puja

LALMONIRHAT, Oct 16: The export and import activities through Burimari land port of Lalmonirhat district will remain suspended for eight days from October 21 for Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindus.

Sayeduzzaman Sayed, president of Burimari Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agent (C&F) Association, said the trade activities between the two neighbouring countries will remain suspended for eight days from Saturday.

However, the movement of passport-holding travellers through the check-post will continue as usual, said Mur Hasan Kabir, in-charge of Burimari immigration police. �UNB



