BD seeks direct air links between Dhaka, Hanoi

Bangladesh has called for establishing direct air links between Dhaka and Hanoi - for accelerating trade, investment, tourism and exploiting potentials of people-to-people contacts.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen suggested this to Ambassador of Vietnam to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong to pursue this objective while exchanging views with him on the potentials of enhanced bilateral ties.The newly appointed Ambassador met Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest. He warmly welcomed Ambassador Cuong and congratulated him on his new assignment, and assured full cooperation and support.As 2023 marks the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Vietnam, he recalled the historic contributions of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Ho Chi Minh in leading their respective struggles for freedom and nation building.Their discussions covered trade and investment, cooperation on addressing the issue of forcibly displaced nationals of Myanmar and Bangladesh's bid to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN.Both of them reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the growing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Vietnam, including taking up VVIP visits, exchange of trade delegations, holding Joint Trade Commission (JTC) and Foreign Office Consultation (FoC) in near future.