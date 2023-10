Standard Bank inks deal with Square Hospitals Ltd

Standard Bank Ltd and Square Hospitals Ltd signed a MoU recently, says a press release. Under this agreement, employees of Standard Bank Ltd. along with their dependents will enjoy special benefits on services offered by the Hospital.





Md Habibur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Standard Bank Ltd and Md Esam Ebne Yousuf Siddique , Chief Operating Officer of Square Hospitals Ltd signed the MoU in presence of other senior members of both the organisations.