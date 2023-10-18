Islami Bank Jessore holds Shariah awarness programme Jessore Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organised a discussion on 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations'at Jessore Zonal office recently, says a press release.





Professor Dr. Abdus Samad, Member Secretary, Shariah Supervisory Committee of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest and Muhammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Deputy Managing Director of the bank as special guest. Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President of Shariah secretariat presented the keynote.







Md. Shafiul Azam, Head of Jessore Zone presided over the programme while Md. Sarowar Hossain, Head of Jessore branch gave the welcome speech. Executives, officials, clients of the Zone attended the programme.