Marshal Agrovet chair, 2 others get bail

Ten days after languishing in jail, Chairman of Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries Ltd Mohammad Ali and two others, who supplied fake Bacillus Thuringiensis Israelensis (BTI), a pesticide used for destroying the larvae of Aedes mosquitoes, were granted bail.Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque passed the order on Monday after hearing on bail petition.Two others who got bail are: Md Alauddin, managing director and Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed executive director of the company.On August 24 the High Court granted anticipatory bail to the three officials of the company. As per the High Court directives, after expiry their bail term, they surrendered before the Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court and sought bail. After hearing CMM Rejaul Karim Chawdhury rejected bail and ordered to send them in jail.The case statement is that as North City Corporation and Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries Ltd made a contract to supply 5000kg of BTI. Marshal had claimed that they imported the pesticide from Singaporean company Bestchem, whereas the Singaporean company said they did not sell BTI to Marshal Agrovet.In this connection, Rahat Al Foysal, assistant officer of DNCC's store and purchase department, filed a case with Gulshan Police Station against the four people, including three top officials of Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries Ltd.