Sale of eggs at Tk 12 per piece begins in capital

Bangladesh Poultry Association (BPA), an organization of marginal farmers, started selling eggs at Taka 12 per piece at the rate set by the government through Truck sale (open market) operations.In this regard, eggs are being brought directly from the farm and then sold in the capital through trucks. A buyer can buy a maximum of 30 pieces of egg.Director General of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) AHM Shafiquz-zaman inaugurated this program on the premises of TCB Bhaban in the capital's Kawranbazar area on Monday.Chairman of the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) Brigadier General Md. Ariful Hasan, BPA President Suman Howladar were present, among others, on the occasion.Speaking on the occasion, AHM Shafiquzzaman said that this initiative has been taken to deliver eggs to the consumers at the price set by the government.He said marginal farmers still produce 80 percent of the country's eggs. But, the corporate organizations are controlling the country's whole egg market. "We're supporting this initiative of marginal farmers to keep the egg market stable," he said.Shafiquzzaman also opined that this initiative of selling eggs directly by the farmers would be fruitful to reduce the dominance of the middlemen in the market.He said, "We've continued to conduct drives in the kitchen markets to keep the price of eggs under control. This initiative of selling eggs by the marginal farmers will play a special role to keep the price of eggs under control."It is mentionable that in order to keep the price of eggs under control, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock fixed the price of eggs at Taka 10.50 at production level and at Taka 12 at retail level in August last.The Ministry of Commerce has already given permission to import 15 crore pieces of egg in three phases to ensure the sale of eggs at the fixed price.Earlier yesterday, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi told the media that the consignment of imported eggs will arrive in the country within this week.Talking to BSS, BPA president Suman Howladar said, "Following appeal from our organization, we've received permission from the DNCRP to sell eggs through truck sale at the price set by the government. Some of our entrepreneurs will run these operations.For the time being, truck sale of eggs has started in Kawranbazar. Such operations will be extended up to 19 more points in the capital within this week."He said that each truck having some 30,000 to 40,000 pieces of egg will conduct sale operations while staying at the designated places. A consumer can buy a maximum of 30 pieces of egg.The places where the marginal farmers will sell eggs in the capital are: in front of TCB Bhaban, Hatirpul market, Shantinagar market, Mohammadpur Town Hall market and Krishi market, Shyamoli, Badda Notun Bazar, Segunbagicha, Secretariat, Uttar Badda market, Jatrabari Circle, Jigatla, Shankar Bus Stand, Motijheel, Uttara, Mirpur, Rampura market, Shantinagar, Newmarket and Kamrangirchar. �BSS