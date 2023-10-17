BD facing huge trade deficit due to unrestrained imports: Economists

Bangladesh has been facing a huge trade deficit over recent years due to unrestrained imports, said economists.But the current account balance (Balance of Payments) exceeded previous records.Foreign currency reserves are decreasing.Volatility in the dollar market increased. All in all, the economy is going to face a major crisis.Along with increasing imports, the trade deficit has peaked.There has been abnormal increase in the prices of all the products, including food and energy in the country due to their high price in the global market.Due to the crisis in banks, Bangladesh Bank has to sell a lot of dollar from its reserves to pay the urgent import and outstanding bills of the government institutions. As a result, the reserves are decreasing every month, leading the entire economy to a fragile situation.Meanwhile, the private sector is now borrowing less or less foreign currency, but the pressure to repay earlier loans has increased. Although the export earnings are fairly good, the remittances of expatriates are decreasing.On the other hand, foreign loans reduced. Foreign investment is also not coming as desired. All in all, the repayment pressure has increased.Net reserves are expected to increase to $25.32 billion at the end of September following $4.7 billion lent by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).However, the net reserves are more than $3 billion.This means, net reserves are currently below $18 billion. The IMF has set a condition to raise reserves to $26.81 billion by December, which would be impossible to meet. As a result, there is uncertainty about disbursement of the second installment of IMF loan.A delegation of the IMF visited Dhaka to verify the ground reailities. A team led by Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar attended the annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank in Morocco. There may be a request to look into this matter flexibly. The issue of second installment exemption will be discussed at the meeting of IMF board of directors.If IMF doesn't release the second tranche of its credit, other lenders will also tighten up on lending.Eminent economist Professor Rehman Sobhan said the government is taking urgent measures to prevent the decline in the reserves.At a recent meeting with Bangladesh Bank, some economists warned that the reserves should not be allowed to decrease further.However, the central bank has increased rather than reduced the sale of dollars from its reserves. It was decided not to sell more than $60 million in one business day, regardless of demand until July.Now, $70 million is sold per business day.Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI), said, "The country's economy is under pressure due to unrestrained imports. The dollar market has become more volatile. Around $6 billion dollars have been released to the market so far this fiscal year by the central bank. But increased imports did not meet the demand."He said, "In general, the increase in imports in the economy is seen positively. It is said that if imports increase, investment in the country will increase and employment will increase. We have been saying that for a long time. But now it has reached an unbearable level. Our economy does not have the capacity to handle the shock of a 45 per cent increase in import costs. Now it must be reduced. If not, we will face a big crisis."Ahsan H Mansur said, "Government's fuel oil subsidy has increased several times by increasing the price. At the same time, subsidies on gas, fertiliser and electricity have increased."Bangladesh Bank officials said that they themselves understand the risk of selling dollars in the current situation of reserves. If the previous arrears are not repaid, electricity and fuel sectors will suffer greatly. Load-shedding may increase public dissatisfaction. Many factories will not be able to operate. That is why the dollar support has continued in the light of l instructions from the government.They said that the best way to increase the reserves would be to increase borrowings from abroad, increase investments, exports and remittances. However, it is not possible to increase exports at a significant rate. Again, due to various reasons including the increase in interest rates, lending to the private sector is decreasing.Rating agencies like S&P and Moody's have given bad news about Bangladesh's rating. Again keeping in mind the issue of inflation, remittances are decreasing due to controlling dollar rate.Sources said the central bank has been fixing the dollar price through the banks since September 11, 2022, to control its rate. Initially, dollar rate was fixed at Tk 99 for export and Tk 108 for remittance. From there, the rate has been increased almost every month and now it has been set at Tk 110 for both export and remittance.By sending dollar expatriates are now getting Tk 117 to Tk 120.Due to increased demand, many banks bought dollar at higher rates. However, the central bank is strict in accepting the fixed rate.Manjur Hossain, Senior Research Director of Bangladesh Institute of Development Research (BIDS) said, "If the steps taken by the government and the central bank to reduce imports, don't succeed it will be a matter of concern."Either way, we have to reduce our imports a lot. Because, along with remittances, export income has also started to decrease.Now, if necessary, the import of unnecessary products should be banned, and imports should be reduced."At the same time, it was suggested to look into whether money is being smuggled abroad under the guise of imports.On the other hand, dollar have to be sold from reserves to maintain electricity and fuel supply. Especially, in the light of the instructions given by the Prime Minister in July, $96 million are being given from the reserve every month to pay the dues and new bills of the foreign gas extraction companies and private power companies. The central bank is also giving dollar for the capacity charge of the power sector, fertiliser and food imports.That is why, the central bank's reserves are decreasing faster compared to previous months.Sources said that Bangladesh Bank has been calculating gross or total reserves as per International Monetary Fund's (IMF) formula since July 13.According to the IMF system, gross reserves were $21.07 billion on Thursday. Compared to August, reserves decreased by $2.20 billion to $21.06 billion in September. In July, it decreased by $1.38 billion compared to June. In August the gross reserves decreased by $1.19 billion compared to in July.It will be possible to meet three months' import bill with Bangladesh's current net reserves. According to international standards, a country is considered safe if it has more than six months worth of import liabilities. And if the reserve has less than three months' worth of import expenses, it is considered risky. Two years ago in August 2021, the reserves were good to covering more than 8 months' import bill.Officials said that the central bank has prohibited opening of Letters of Credit (LCs) without depositing dollar. Again, duty has been increased and LC margin of up to 100 per cent has been imposed on imports of many products. However, in reality, the import of such products has not decreased. Although it is shown less on paper.Faruque Hassan, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the country's main export earner, said, "We have to import raw materials to continue our exports. The government has to be strict to stop the import of luxury and unnecessary products."The former chief economist of the Dhaka office of the World Bank Dr Zahid Hossain said, the tested model in Bangladesh is that if the dollar rate is based on the market, the remittance though the banking channel increases. It is not understandable why the exchange rate system is not being made competitive even during the crisis. Expatriates are not keen to send money through banking channels as it is not competitive.He said that the central bank is raising the dollar rate a little every month. People think that dollar price will increase.It's like a one-sided bet. There will be no loss at all, but profit. As a result, the tendency to hold dollar is increasing. Uncertainty has been created in price fixing, which is one of the reasons for the crisis.