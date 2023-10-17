Video
Tuesday, 17 October, 2023
Israel has right to statehood, so does Palestine: Chinese Ambassador

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

China has called on relevant countries to exercise restraint, to take an objective and just position, to work for de-escalation of conflict, and to avoid causing an even bigger blow to regional and international security.

"China condemns all violence and attacks against civilians, and opposes all acts in violation of?international law," Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said during his meeting with Yousef Ramadan, Ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh, on Monday.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on Palestine.

Ambassador Yao noted that regarding the latest round of the conflict, China believes that it is a top priority to make all-out efforts to stop the fighting as soon as possible, prevent it from spreading endlessly, and avoid further deterioration of the situation.

In the meantime, he said, it is imperative to observe the international humanitarian law, make every effort to ensure the safety of civilians, open up a humanitarian rescue and assistance passage as quickly as possible, and prevent a severe humanitarian disaster.

The UN should play its due role in resolving the question of Palestine, said the Chinese envoy.

"The UN Security Council needs to shoulder important responsibilities for this, build international consensus as quickly as possible and take real measures to that end," he said, adding that the protection of civilians in armed conflict is a red line under international humanitarian law.

Ambassador Yao also said, the indiscriminate use of force is unacceptable, and neither Palestinian nor Israeli civilians should be targeted. "The safety of UN staff and humanitarian workers must be guaranteed."

China is communicating with the relevant parties, according to Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

The special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue will soon visit relevant countries in the region and make active efforts to facilitate a cessation of violence and de-escalate the situation.

In the meantime, China calls for a more authoritative, influential and broad-based international peace conference to be held under the auspices of the UN to build international consensus for peace and work for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the question of Palestine at an early date.

Ambassador Yao pointed out that regarding the question of Palestine, it is at the heart of the Middle East issue and a wound that keeps being torn open in today's world.

"The root cause of this question lies in the long delay in realizing the dream of an independent State of Palestine and the failure to redress the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people," he said.

"Israel has the right to statehood, so does Palestine. The Israelis have obtained the safeguards for survival, but who will care about the survival of the Palestinians? The Jewish nation is no longer homeless in the world, but when will the Palestinian nation return to its home? There is no shortage of injustices in the world, but the injustice to Palestine has dragged on for over half a century. The sufferings that plagued generations must not continue," said the Chinese ambassador.?
The answer to the question is the two-state solution and an independent State of Palestine, he said.

"This is how Palestine and Israel could coexist in peace and how the Arabs and Jews could live in harmony. Only when the two-state solution is fully implemented can the Middle East truly enjoy peace and Israel enjoy lasting security," said Ambassador Yao. He said the right way to advance the two-state solution is to resume peace talks as soon as possible. "All mechanisms for peace must play a positive role."

Ambassador Yao stressed that on the question of Palestine, China will continue to stand on the side of peace, on the side of justice, on the side of international law, on the side of shared aspirations of the majority of countries in the world, and on the side of human conscience.  --UNB




