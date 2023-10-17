Video
Afreen, Momen talk general election, Rohingya issues

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Diplomatic Correspondent

"The United States has reaffirmed its wish for free and fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh," said US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter following a meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the Foreign Ministry.

Afreen Akhter arrived Dhaka on Monday to discuss the upcoming general election in Bangladesh and the Rohingya issue.

"Bangladesh and the United States want free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner," said the US Embassy in Dhaka after Afreen's meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present.

"We discussed our strong multifaceted bilateral relationship and its many aspects: US direct investment and trade, our longstanding development partnership, the Middle East, the recent visit of the independent and non-partisan election survey team, supporting Rohingya refugees and government efforts to ensure the people of Bangladesh cast their votes in free, fair and peaceful elections," the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a Facebook post after the meeting on Monday.

They discussed the "strong multifaceted" bilateral relationship between the two countries and its many aspects.

The US direct investment and trade, longstanding development partnership, the Middle East, the recent visit of the independent and non-partisan election survey team, and supporting Rohingya refugees came up for discussion.

The US official will meet government officials to discuss priority bilateral issues and election issue and will visit Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps during the visit.

Afreen Akhter earlier visited Dhaka in May this year.

She was the National Security and Foreign Affairs Adviser to US Senator Chris Van Hollen. Afreen looks after issues in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and the Maldives, as well as the Office of Security and Transnational Affairs.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen shared his meeting with the US official in Colombo, he briefed her about the preparations for the next national election.

He said the US wants to see free and fair elections in Bangladesh, just as the government does.

Momen, however, said the government cannot guarantee an election free from violence, if all parties do not show sincerity.

He also conveyed to Afreen that Bangladeshis are not like Americans and people in Bangladesh cast their votes with much enthusiasm. "It's like a festival here. It's totally a different scenario in Bangladesh," Momen told the US official.



