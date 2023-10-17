12 die, 2,475 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs

Twelve more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,181 this year.During the period, 2,475 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.Of the new patients, 539 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.A total of 8,749 dengue patients, including 2,391 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,42,089 dengue cases and 2,32,759 recoveries this year. �UNB