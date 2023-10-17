PM seeks ICAO's assistance for standard aviation services

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday sought assistance with technical support of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the standard aviation navigation services and creating skilled manpower for maintenance of aircraft."Bangladesh expects ICAO to provide assistance with technical support in rendering aviation navigation services according to ICAO standards, and creating skilled manpower for regulating the maintenance standards of aircrafts registered in Bangladesh," she said.The Premier sought the cooperation when ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and ICAO Secretary-General Juan Carlos Salazar Gomez paid a courtesy call on her at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban.PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the meeting.Sheikh Hasina, during the meeting, hoped that the ICAO will support Bangladesh in creating skilled manpower for regulating maintenance of the aircrafts maintaining the ICAO standards.During the time, the Premier said Bangladesh would be an aviation hub connecting the East and the West. So, the government is developing its airports accordingly, she said, seeking the ICAO's support in this regard. �BSS