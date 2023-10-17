Two operators likely to be appointed by Dec

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 16: Operators for two of the three terminals at Chattogram Port Authority's (CPA) Bay Terminal are expected to be appointed by December.According to the Shipping Ministry, the Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) and DP World (Dubai Port) have already been selected by the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) as operators for two terminals at Chattogram's Bay Terminal.The two foreign operators are likely to be appointed by December, sources said. The third terminal will be operated by the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).Meanwhile, the Master Plan including the detailed area plan developed by the appointed consultants for the Bay Terminal is expected to be approved next month, CPA sources said.The Master Plan was prepared by the appointed South Korean consultants Kun Hwa Engineering and Consulting Company Limited and Daeyoung Engineering Company Limited, who were appointed as consultants for the Bay Terminal in April last year.The Development Project Proposal (DPP) will be approved next month. The proposed location for the Bay Terminal is in the Anandangar/Sandwip Channel, providing links to the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, railway and waterway.The CPA intends to construct a modern terminal to eventually accommodate large vessels with up to 12m draft and 300m length.The Bay Terminal will handle various cargo and container ships including Panamax-class containers and bulk carriers.The location and dimensions of each terminal have been modified from the Feasibility Study for certain reasons. The berth length of the first phase (Container Terminal 1 and Multipurpose Terminal) is 2,500m, with an additional 1,000m in the second phase (Container Terminal 2). The total berth length will be 3,500m.Container Terminals 1 and 2 have the same equipment and quantity, while the Multipurpose Terminal has similar but different equipment and quantity due to extra general cargo handling.The architectural design of the Bay Terminal will have symbolic, visual and functional characteristics to differentiate it from others in the region. To reflect national pride and prosperity, the architecture will be symmetric, monumental and bold. It will also incorporate influences from the surrounding hills, rivers and sea.