Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 October, 2023, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Thailand backs Saima Wazed for top WHO regional role

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Thai government has extended its support to Saima Wazed, Bangladesh's nominee for Regional Director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) South-East Asia Region (SEARO).

Thai Public Health Minister Dr Cholnan Srikaew conveyed strong backing for Bangladesh's candidate, referring to the decision as "strong support for Bangladesh," according to the Foreign Ministry.

The candidates are Ms Wazed, nominated by Bangladesh, and Dr Shambhu Prasad Acharya, nominated by Nepal. The names of nominees for the election of the next SEARO regional director were sent by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to relevant member states on 18 August, 2023.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has expressed Bangladesh's gratitude to the Thai government for supporting Ms Wazed.

Momen, currently in Bangkok for a high-level regional meeting, met with Dr Srikaew and discussed issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said.

The WHO South-East Asia Regional Committee will vote to select the next regional director in a closed meeting during its 76th session from 30 October to 2 November in New Delhi, India.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


IMF, World Bank 'impotent' on Israel-Gaza war shock as reforms edge forward
PM seeks ICAO's assistance for standard aviation services
Two operators likely to be appointed by Dec
Thailand backs Saima Wazed for top WHO regional role
No scope to step back from movement, says Fakhrul
BNP's movement to face more worse consequences than Hefazat: Quader
Total Solar eclipse: Ring of fire sweeps over Americas
No comment on US mission's recommendations, says Momen


Latest News
Remain alert so that people are not misled by rumours: DMP Commissioner
35 fishermen arrested for violating hilsa fishing ban in Meghna
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka Wednesday
BNP's fate will be worse than Hefazat if they plan to siege Dhaka: Quader
Iran warns 'time running out' for political solution in Gaza war
Australia earn victory in their 3rd game against Sri Lanka
Arab League chief demands end to Gaza military operations
Youth killed as truck rams autorickshaw in Rajshahi
Elderly man electrocuted in Bagerhat
PM to open Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line on Nov 12
Most Read News
Biden: Gaza occupation would be 'big mistake'
BNP to hold youth rally at Nayapaltan
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Metro rail services resume after 3-day
Chattogram’s ‘one city, two towns’ dream turning into reality
Jubo League leader gunned down in Jashore
Fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals set to run out in 24 hrs: UN
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Malaysia Healthcare Wellness Fair held in the city
UP member 'beaten to death' in Jhenidah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft