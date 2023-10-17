Thailand backs Saima Wazed for top WHO regional role

The Thai government has extended its support to Saima Wazed, Bangladesh's nominee for Regional Director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) South-East Asia Region (SEARO).Thai Public Health Minister Dr Cholnan Srikaew conveyed strong backing for Bangladesh's candidate, referring to the decision as "strong support for Bangladesh," according to the Foreign Ministry.The candidates are Ms Wazed, nominated by Bangladesh, and Dr Shambhu Prasad Acharya, nominated by Nepal. The names of nominees for the election of the next SEARO regional director were sent by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to relevant member states on 18 August, 2023.Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has expressed Bangladesh's gratitude to the Thai government for supporting Ms Wazed.Momen, currently in Bangkok for a high-level regional meeting, met with Dr Srikaew and discussed issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said.The WHO South-East Asia Regional Committee will vote to select the next regional director in a closed meeting during its 76th session from 30 October to 2 November in New Delhi, India.