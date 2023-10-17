Video
No scope to step back from movement, says Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday that there was no scope of stepping back from the movement for restoring democracy.  

Speaking at a rally organised by Juba Dal in front of BNP office at Naya Paltan in the capital, he said, "If we return home our youth will neither find jobs nor peace."

Juba Dal organised the rally demanding resignation of Awami League government and release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Fakhrul said that the Awami League-led government not only stole votes but also stole the Republic's Constitution.

Fakhrul said, Awami League has clung to power unconstitutionally by deceiving the people. For this reason, the government must resign to facilitate holding free, fair and participatory election under a neutral administration.

"We should tell the world that those who are paying lip service to constitution are in power by deceiving the people unconstitutionally," he said.

Fakhrul said that the government must resign to create a congenial atmosphere for political dialogue.
 
Addressing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Resign, dissolve parliament, hand over power to an impartial government, to facilitate holding election under a new election commission."

Demanding Khaleda Zia's release and treatment, he said, "The Government illegally detained Khaleda Zia. One day judges will have to answer for their misjudgment."

 He said that Khaleda Zia's freedom and treatment abroad should be achieved through a movement.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "We are fighting for people's lives. Many mothers have lost their children, many children have lost their parents, many sisters have lost their brothers. We cannot look back."

BNP Standing Committee Member, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, urged party members not to be complacent over successful rallies until the demand of election under a neutral administration was achieved.

BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Dhaka South District Convener Bir Muktijodha Abdus Salam, Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Dhaka North District Acting Convener Professor Dr Farhad Halim Donor, addressed the rally chaired by Juba Dal President Sultan Salah Uddin Tuku.



