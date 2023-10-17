BNP's movement to face more worse consequences than Hefazat: Quader

Recalling the dire consequences of Hefazat e Islam's rally in Dhaka's Shapla Chattar on May 5 in 2013, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader warned on Monday that the BNP will face even worse more consequences if they (BNP) start agitating in the name of movement.Quader, also road, transport and bridges minister, came up with the heated remarks while addressing a rally organised by the party's youth wing Jubo League in front of the party's central office in Dhaka on Monday afternoon."What happened from the Shapla Chattar at the end of the night, didn't you flee? We don't want to tell, BNP will face more consequences. Sheikh Hasina doesn't bow down her head and fear nobody except Allah," the party's general secretary said.Addressing Awami League's preparation ahead of the election, Quader said, "We are also ready. BNP will get blocked once they block. BNP will be blocked and will have no paths to flee."He warned that BNP won't be spared anymore and tough games will be played compared to December with actions from Awami League and Jubo League.Quader ordered party leaders and activists to throng at all gates of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on October 18, a prescheduled date for a BNP rally in Dhaka.Criticizing the BNP's ongoing movement, the Awami League leader alleged that BNP Secretary General Fakhul has been telling lies over the movement."The western world, those who came to Bangladesh, talked to us (in Bangladesh), talked abroad, they told us that they don't support any political party of Bangladesh. This talk America and Europe also told. Fakhrul from where brought this lie and ridiculous news," he said this about BNP's foreign support.Quader claimed they were getting courage for the movement from foreign surveys that 70 percent of the people of Bangladesh support Awami League.Chaired by Jubo League President Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam and Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hasan Nikhil, among others spoke at the rally.Joydev Nandi, publicity secretary of the youth wing, conducted the rally with the participation of huge fellows. �UNB