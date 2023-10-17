Students foil miscreants’ bid to abduct schoolgirl in Faridpur, microbus torched

FARIDPUR, Oct 16: Local people and students on Monday foiled an attempt of some miscreants to abduct a class X student and set the microbus used by them on fire in Faridpur municipality area.Quoting local people, MA Jalil, Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Police Station, said a group of miscreants appeared at Komorpur Abdul Aziz Institution in a microbus around 10:30 am and tried to pick up a female student of class X in the morning.Sensing danger, the classmates of the student with the help of local people waylaid the microbus and rescued their fellow.They managed to catch two suspected adductor -Mamun, 40, son of Ismail and Alamgir, 52, son of Badsha Molla of Sadar upazila and gave them a good thrashing.They were taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College and Hospital.At one stage, the agitated local people also set the microbus on fire.On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.Police are trying to arrest the others involved in the incident, said the OC. �UNB