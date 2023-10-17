55 IU students selected for science, technology fellowship

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Oct 16: Fifty five students from different departments of Islamic University in Kushtia were selected for Science and Technology Fellowship 2023-24 for special research under the Ministry of Science and Technology.IU acting registrar HM Ali Hasan said on Tuesday that he received a letter from the ministry in this regard.A total of 45 students were selected from biotechnology and genetic engineering department, five students from biomedical engineering department and five students from five other departments- mathematics department, statistics department, environmental science department, information and communication engineering department and electrical and electronic engineering department.Each nominated student will get Tk 54,000 for the fellowship programme, HM Ali Hasan said.IU vice-chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam told UNB that the students who were selected for the fellowship would brighten the name of the university after completing their research.He also congratulated the students selected for the fellowship. �UNB