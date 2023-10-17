Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 October, 2023, 8:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

55 IU students selected for science, technology fellowship

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Oct 16: Fifty five students from different departments of Islamic University in Kushtia were selected for Science and Technology Fellowship 2023-24 for special research under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

IU acting registrar HM Ali Hasan said on Tuesday that he received a letter from the ministry in this regard.

A total of 45 students were selected from biotechnology and genetic engineering department, five students from biomedical engineering department and five students from five other departments- mathematics department, statistics department, environmental science department, information and communication engineering department and electrical and electronic engineering department.

Each nominated student will get Tk 54,000 for the fellowship programme, HM Ali Hasan said.

IU vice-chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam told UNB that the students who were selected for the fellowship would brighten the name of the university after completing their research.

He also congratulated the students selected for the fellowship.     �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Students foil miscreants’ bid to abduct schoolgirl in Faridpur, microbus torched
55 IU students selected for science, technology fellowship
40 shanties gutted in Ctg fire
CCC mayor calls for boycott of those involved in food syndicates
JU Senate Teachers’ Representative Election held 
Western countries patting on back, not supporting BNP: Hasan
BD’s vulnerability to disasters increased significantly: Experts
DU introduces Research  Coordination, Monitoring Cell


Latest News
Remain alert so that people are not misled by rumours: DMP Commissioner
35 fishermen arrested for violating hilsa fishing ban in Meghna
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka Wednesday
BNP's fate will be worse than Hefazat if they plan to siege Dhaka: Quader
Iran warns 'time running out' for political solution in Gaza war
Australia earn victory in their 3rd game against Sri Lanka
Arab League chief demands end to Gaza military operations
Youth killed as truck rams autorickshaw in Rajshahi
Elderly man electrocuted in Bagerhat
PM to open Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line on Nov 12
Most Read News
Biden: Gaza occupation would be 'big mistake'
BNP to hold youth rally at Nayapaltan
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Metro rail services resume after 3-day
Chattogram’s ‘one city, two towns’ dream turning into reality
Jubo League leader gunned down in Jashore
Fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals set to run out in 24 hrs: UN
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Malaysia Healthcare Wellness Fair held in the city
UP member 'beaten to death' in Jhenidah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft