40 shanties gutted in Ctg fire

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 16 (UNB)-At least 40 shanties were gutted in a slum in Kalurghat area of Chattogram on Monday afternoon.
Abdul Razzak, deputy director of Chattogram fire service and civil defence (FSCD) department, said that blaze started at the slum in the area under Chandgaon police station around 1:25pm.
Being informed, four firefighting units from the nearby stations rushed to the spot and brought the flame under control after around one hour, he said, adding that the firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.
The reason behind the fire could be known immediately, the fire service officer said, adding that no casualties were reported till 3:00pm. �UNB
