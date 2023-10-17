CCC mayor calls for boycott of those involved in food syndicates

Chattagram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said that a small number of unscrupulous businessmen are endangering people's food security by syndicating the food business.He urged all to boycott socially and politically such dishonest businessmen.He made the call while addressing a discussion meeting, organized by Chattagram wing of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) and CAB Youth Group Chattagram City on Monday in the conference room of the King of Chattagram City on the occasion of the World Food Day, said a press release.The CCC mayor said that if people are aware, such unscrupulous businessmen cannot come to the forefront of the society through their false philanthropic activities. They do support political parties, various educational institutions, mosques and madrasas by donations while doing unscrupulous business.He said different newspapers and media also promote them in the name of white-minded people."But no one tries to know the source of his income. At one time they invested in various businesses including food products to cut people's pockets. Again support the party to become the political leader", he added. �UNB