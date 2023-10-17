Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 October, 2023, 8:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JU Senate Teachers’ Representative Election held 

95pc vote cast

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
JU Correspondent

The Teachers' Representative Election of Jahangirnagar University (JU) Senate was held on Monday amid festivities where around 95 percent of the votes cast.

"A total of 577 out of 609 voters cast their votes from 9:30am to 2:30pm to elect 33 candidates as Senate members at the Teachers' Club of the university," returning officer and acting registrar of the university Md Abu Hasan said.

This year, a faction of pro-AL teachers, loyal to JU VC Prof Nurul Alam, contested under the banner of 'Bangabandhu Shikkhak Parishad', while another faction of pro-AL teachers, along with pro-BNP teachers, contested from the 'Shikkhak Oikya Parishad.'

Meanwhile, as per information provided by the office of the returning officer, the vote-counting process was ongoing until the writing of this report.

The last Teachers' Representative Election of the JU Senate was held on October 11, 2015.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Students foil miscreants’ bid to abduct schoolgirl in Faridpur, microbus torched
55 IU students selected for science, technology fellowship
40 shanties gutted in Ctg fire
CCC mayor calls for boycott of those involved in food syndicates
JU Senate Teachers’ Representative Election held 
Western countries patting on back, not supporting BNP: Hasan
BD’s vulnerability to disasters increased significantly: Experts
DU introduces Research  Coordination, Monitoring Cell


Latest News
Remain alert so that people are not misled by rumours: DMP Commissioner
35 fishermen arrested for violating hilsa fishing ban in Meghna
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka Wednesday
BNP's fate will be worse than Hefazat if they plan to siege Dhaka: Quader
Iran warns 'time running out' for political solution in Gaza war
Australia earn victory in their 3rd game against Sri Lanka
Arab League chief demands end to Gaza military operations
Youth killed as truck rams autorickshaw in Rajshahi
Elderly man electrocuted in Bagerhat
PM to open Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line on Nov 12
Most Read News
Biden: Gaza occupation would be 'big mistake'
BNP to hold youth rally at Nayapaltan
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Metro rail services resume after 3-day
Chattogram’s ‘one city, two towns’ dream turning into reality
Jubo League leader gunned down in Jashore
Fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals set to run out in 24 hrs: UN
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Malaysia Healthcare Wellness Fair held in the city
UP member 'beaten to death' in Jhenidah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft