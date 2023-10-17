JU Senate Teachers’ Representative Election held 

The Teachers' Representative Election of Jahangirnagar University (JU) Senate was held on Monday amid festivities where around 95 percent of the votes cast."A total of 577 out of 609 voters cast their votes from 9:30am to 2:30pm to elect 33 candidates as Senate members at the Teachers' Club of the university," returning officer and acting registrar of the university Md Abu Hasan said.This year, a faction of pro-AL teachers, loyal to JU VC Prof Nurul Alam, contested under the banner of 'Bangabandhu Shikkhak Parishad', while another faction of pro-AL teachers, along with pro-BNP teachers, contested from the 'Shikkhak Oikya Parishad.'Meanwhile, as per information provided by the office of the returning officer, the vote-counting process was ongoing until the writing of this report.The last Teachers' Representative Election of the JU Senate was held on October 11, 2015.