Tuesday, 17 October, 2023, 8:08 AM
Western countries patting on back, not supporting BNP: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said nobody supports BNP's movement and their demand of caretaker or neutral government.

"Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement shows that the western countries are encouraging BNP as they are lending support to Israel. In fact, no one is supporting BNP's movement and their demand of caretaker government," he said.

The minister said this while replying to a query of reporters at his office at secretariat here.

Dr Hasan said the western countries are clearly encouraging Israel and many European countries including the UK, France, Germany, Austria and even Australia have banned rally and procession in favour of Palestine. It means they are suppressing the freedom of expression, he said.

He said western countries are supporting Israel in its crimes against humanity. On the other hand, BNP's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is claiming that western countries are encouraging them. What does it mean," the minister said.

The information minister said BNP has no faith in the countrymen. For this, they are looking at their foreign masters.

Hasan said the relations between Bangladesh and the US and European countries are excellent. BNP leaders are making such statements only to keep their activists active, he said.

About the dialogue issue before the election, Hasan Mahmud said the countrymen are the owner of power and Awami League has faith in them. The countrymen will decide who will run the country, he said.

He said, "Any friendly state can give advice. It is our jurisdiction which of those advices we would accept or not.

But, the minister said, the dialogue could not be held under any condition as BNP is demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and dissolving the parliament.

About the poll-time government, he said, as per the constitution, there is an obligation to form poll-time government.

"The incumbent government will perform as the poll-time government," he said adding, "it is Prime Minister's jurisdiction whether the present cabinet will exist or not."

Replying to another query over BNP's silence on Palestine issue, Dr Hasan said the Israeli forces are killing innocent Palestinian like birds.

Israel has closed supply of all essentials including food, water and power in the name of war. Even, they have attacked on hospitals, he said, adding it is crime against humanity.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has pledged to stay beside the Palestine, he said, adding "I, as the information minister also gave statement against the barbarity."

Dr Hasan said BNP becomes extreme Muslims when poll comes and gives different statements against Awami League. But, BNP is not concern about the real problem of Muslims. BNP is actually taking side infavour of Israel, brutality and war crimes.     �BSS




