BD’s vulnerability to disasters increased significantly: Experts

Bangladesh's vulnerability to disasters has increased significantly due to the direct and indirect effects of climate change, unplanned urbanisation, unregulated human intervention in nature, and river management.Experts believe the economic loss as well as loss of life and property from various natural disasters has risen, hindering Bangladesh's development progress.They said Bangladesh's geographical location means it has been affected by different natural disasters at various times. These include floods, cyclones, earthquakes, monsoons, tornadoes, river erosion, coastal erosion and drought. Bangladesh lies between the Eurasian, Indian and Burma tectonic plates, making it prone to earthquakes. As one of the countries most affected by climate change globally, the impacts are exacerbated in Bangladesh by poverty and a dense population.According to the 2011 World Risk Report, Bangladesh ranks 6th and 15th worldwide for disaster risk and vulnerability respectively.In this context, International Disaster Mitigation Day has been observed in Bangladesh and globally. To mark the day, the development and social service organisation LightHouse held an advocacy meeting in collaboration with USAID's Happy Life Project and Pathfinder International via Zoom on Monday.Gholam Rabbani, Head of BRAC's Climate Change Fund, was the chief guest while LightHouse Executive Director Harun Or Rashid chaired the meeting.In his keynote address, Rashid said disaster risk and damage are major obstacles to human life and decent livelihoods, especially for poorer communities. Disasters not only affect the impacted country or region but have widespread adverse global effects.Changing technologies, socioeconomics, unplanned urbanisation, environmental and geographical disasters, climate change, the HIV-AIDS epidemic, geological disasters and population growth all intensify the risk of global disasters.