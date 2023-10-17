DU introduces Research  Coordination, Monitoring Cell

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have introduced a Research Coordination and Monitoring Cell with the aim to boost the university's research sector.Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the cell as chief guest on Monday in a programme at Centre for Advanced Research in Sciences (CARS) on the campus.Prof Akhtaruzzaman explored the goals to establish the cell as it reflected betterment of the university's research and education in line with the renowned universities in the world."This institution will work to create a better environment for coordination between individuals and institutions associated with research, research fund collection and equal participation of all," Prof Akhtaruzzaman said.Addressing the event as special guest, Pro-VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal expressed hope that the research coordination cell will accelerate research quality of the university.Director of the institution Prof Syed Shahadat Hossain presided over the programme.