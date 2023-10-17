Ensure clarity in our recruitment system

Dear SirAt present, a kind of rampant syndicate cycle is operating in the employment sector of Bangladesh where many high-ranking officials of the country are directly involved. As a result, it is not possible to ensure transparency in this job recruitment sector.The number of job seekers and unemployed in the country is continuously increasing. Recently, various incidents of irregularities including schedule manipulation in several government recruitment exams are revealed in the social media. With this, there are more irregularities in the country's government recruitment exams. This is how qualified job aspirants are constantly being deprived of. Meanwhile, the job application fee has been increased by 500-700 taka. Some are charging it even 1000 taka.Also, the authorities are taking an unreasonable decision to conduct 6-7 exams on the same day, at the same time which is very sad. Exam procedure is also time consuming when 1 test is conducted in 3 steps instead of once. Another problem is that all exam centers are in Dhaka.In this regard, if necessary, the concerned authorities should ensure proper supervision of the employees working in the recruitment process and if any irregularity among the employees is found, appropriate legal action should be taken against him.S.M. Rahman JikuStudent, Chattogram College