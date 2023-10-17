Justice for Sagar-Runi duo yet once more delayed, denied

It is unprecedented in the history of delaying and failing to submit a probe report on a sensational killing case of a journalist duo. Day before yesterday, on October 15, a Dhaka court had once more extended the deadline to submit probe report of a case filed over the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi in February 2012. On September 11 of this year, the same court asked RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) authorities to submit the probe report on October 15.It is the 104th time over a span of over 10 years that the probe report has been deferred.However, earlier, two separate courts expressed dissatisfaction over investigation report and the investigators' failure to unearth the actual motive behind the murders and arrest the correct culprits.It has been 11 years and counting, since the journalist duo was murdered in a ghastly manner. And it yet remains the most sensational unsolved murder case till date. More than 104 dates had been fixed for hearing of the case, but the ruling issued by the court in February 2012, answerable within two weeks, has not been answered in more than 10 years. All that the agencies have been able to find out after the DNA testing is that the murder might have been carried out by 'two men'.This is the sorry state of carrying out a professional investigation - which went on for over a decade - and what investigations had revealed so far is that the probable sex of the killers.The point , however, why had the police, after it had announced on February 26, 2012 that they were 'almost certain' about the motive of killings, later withdrew when the case was reassigned by the High Court to RAB, officially admitting that 'they were not able to pinpoint the motive despite their best efforts'.Are we to believe, the murder case is too shocking an eye-opener, so to place highly politically powerful, influential and wealthy individuals under the spotlight? Or has our legal system become too skewed and compromised? Or is it the growing culture of impunity that reigns over?While Sagar-Runi probe case is a mystery itself, the dark politics to have impeding its factual outcome is no less inexplicable.More than enough has been penned - more than enough protests to ensure justice for Sagar-Runi has been staged, and more than enough TV talk shows had been abuzz over the appalling killings - now it is time to ask whether RAB is committed and capable enough to submit a true and sincere report at all?If not, RAB must admit its failures the quickest. Justice has not only been delayed, but also denied to the murdered journalist duo for too long.