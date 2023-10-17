Biden’s backing of Israel worsens Gaza crisis

A humanitarian catastrophe is rapidly emerging in Gaza's densely populated coastal territory, with at least 1,100 people killed, according to health authorities. According to an official, the single power station went down on Wednesday due to a lack of fuel. Simultaneously, the Israeli dead toll has increased to 1,200, according to Al Jazeera, with at least 14 American citizens among them, according to a White House Press Note. The situation is still quite unpredictable, and the international community is keeping a close eye on the region's protracted strife. As the Israel-Gaza conflict worsens, there is an urgent need for diplomatic attempts to deescalate the situation and lessen the suffering of civilians.





On October 11, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a "be careful" warning to Iran and informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States is providing more military support to help Israel combat Hamas militants. While addressing a group of Jewish community leaders, Biden, for the first time, linked the United States' deployment of a carrier fleet near Israel to worries that Iran would try to intervene. A day earlier, President Biden acknowledged that Americans were among those held prisoner by Hamas. He harshly criticised Hamas for their "utter malevolence" during the operation.It's true that ties between the United States and Israel are very close and delicate. Since Harry S. Truman's administration, the United States has made steadfast support for Israel's security a cornerstone of its foreign policy. Since its founding in 1948, the United States has given Israel more than $125 billion in bilateral aid with the goal of addressing emerging and complex security threats, bridging Israel's capability gaps through security assistance and cooperation, boosting interoperability through joint exercises, and assisting Israel in maintaining its Qualitative Military Edge (QME). With this backing, the Israeli Defence Forces are now among the most powerful and effective armies in the world, and the Israeli military industrial and technology sector is also among the biggest exporters of military capabilities globally.President Biden only briefly mentioned the suffering that innocent Palestinians had to endure as a result of Israel's retaliatory attacks in the Gaza Strip, where the Hamas assault started. This unwavering approach may encounter further challenges if Israel intensifies its military operations to destroy Hamas as predicted, worsening the humanitarian catastrophe for Palestinians. It's heartbreaking to see how much both sides are suffering as the battle enters its fifth day.Regarding President Biden's handling of the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Americans generally have a sombre outlook. 61% of Americans disapproved of Biden's approach to the Israeli-Palestinian issue, according to a study conducted in August by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research. Compared to Biden's overall approval rating of 42% in the same survey, just 35% of U.S. adults indicated approval, a modest decline.In the Israeli-Palestinian issue, almost half of Americans (44%) think that the United States is supporting Israel to the proper extent. Republicans, surprisingly, were more likely than Democrats to favour stronger assistance for Israel. Contrarily, 42% of Americans feel that the Palestinians get enough support, with Democrats and Independents being more inclined than Republicans to advocate for stronger support for the Palestinian side.Interestingly, Donald Trump, who during his campaign sought to weaponize the escalating conflict for political gain and which may still be raging by the time of the 2024 presidential election, has taken a very different stance against Biden. Without providing any proof, Trump said, "Joe Biden came along and threw Israel to the bloodthirsty jihads."In the aftermath of an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants, which triggered ferocious retaliation against the Gaza Strip under Palestinian control, President Joe Biden has vowed to increase military support for Israel. Concerns have been raised about the potential of Washington expanding defence funding to Israel while maintaining support for Ukraine. The United States, according to officials in President Biden's administration, can definitely handle both endeavours at the same time. But they also recognise that there are significant obstacles to overcome.In a recent interview with Al Jazeera Arabic, Dan Shapiro, the senior adviser for regional integration at the U.S. State Department, revealed that the Biden administration is looking into the possibility of Israel normalising relations with nations outside the Gulf region, including those in Africa and East Asia. He emphasised the U.S.'s strong desire to work with these countries as they form these coalitions in order to jointly enhance and secure the Middle East and promote prosperity.While US officials have acknowledged that formalising ties between Israel and Arab nations cannot replace a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians, the Biden administration has not yet taken significant steps to revive the prospects of a Palestinian state. Furthermore, while supplying Israel with $3.8 billion in yearly funding, the Biden administration has also been reluctant to hold the Netanyahu government responsible for its acts against Palestinians, particularly the construction of settlements in the occupied West Bank, which is against U.S. policy.In his opening comments, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the current Israel-Hamas conflict as the result of the United States' misguided foreign policy. During his conversations with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, Putin expressed his opinion that "many will concur with me that this serves as a glaring illustration of the shortcomings in US policies within the Middle East." The Russian leader also criticised the United States for failing to take into account the fundamental interests of the Palestinian people and for disobeying decisions of the UN General Assembly that call for the creation of an independent Palestinian state.The Israel-Gaza conflict is a critical issue and might have long-term effects on Middle Eastern geopolitics for years to come. President Biden and his administration are now faced with a difficult and delicate diplomatic dilemma. In the next few days and weeks, the United States will have the daunting issue of balancing support for Israel with the grave humanitarian concerns in the region and dealing with worldwide condemnation.The writer is an Independent researcher and freelance columnist