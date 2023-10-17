Let couples live their conjugal lives sans parental interference

There are many things that can impact a couple's conjugal life, but one of the most common issues that couples face is parental interference. In many cases, the parents of one or both partners may try to assert their control over the couple's relationship, which can lead to tension, conflict, and even the breakdown of the marriage.One of the most common ways that parents interfere in their children's conjugal life is by giving unsolicited advice. While parents may have good intentions, the truth is that every couple is different, and what works for one couple may not work for another. Additionally, parents may have a hard time letting go of their own expectations and accepting the choices that their children make.Another way that parents can interfere in their children's relationship is by trying to control the finances. Some parents may feel entitled to have a say in how their children spend their money, but this can lead to resentment and conflict. In a healthy marriage, the couple should be able to make financial decisions together without interference from outside parties.Parents may also try to interfere in their children's parenting decisions. While grandparents may have valuable insights and experiences to share, it is ultimately up to the couple to decide how to raise their children. Grandparents who try to exert too much control over their grandchildren can cause tension and conflict within the family.In addition to these specific ways that parents can interfere in their children's conjugal life, there are also broader issues that can impact a couple's relationship. For example, if one or both partners feel like they are being pressured to conform to their parents' expectations, this can lead to feelings of resentment and frustration. Similarly, if one partner feels like their parents are favoring the other partner, this can also cause tension and conflict.Ultimately, the key to maintaining a healthy conjugal life is to establish clear boundaries with family members. Couples should make it clear to their parents and other family members that they value their advice and input, but that they need to make their own decisions. Additionally, couples should be open and communicative with each other, and work together to address any issues that arise.When a daughter gets married, it's natural for her to want to include her sisters and parents in her new life. However, sometimes the involvement of siblings and parents can go too far and interfere with the couple's happiness. In some cases, sisters and parents may even actively try to sabotage the couple's relationship.One way that sisters and parents can interfere in their daughter's conjugal life is by injecting conspiracy theories and misinformation. They may try to plant seeds of doubt in their daughter's mind about her partner, suggesting that they are not trustworthy or that they have ulterior motives. This kind of behavior can cause tension and mistrust within the couple.Finally, sisters and parents may interfere in their daughter's conjugal life by creating an atmosphere of unhappiness. They may constantly criticize the partner or the relationship, suggesting that it is doomed to fail. This kind of behavior can be extremely damaging to the couple's self-esteem and confidence, and can ultimately lead to the breakdown of the relationship.In order to prevent sisters and parents from interfering in their daughter's conjugal life, it's important for the couple to establish clear boundaries. They should make it clear that they value the input and advice of their family members, but that they ultimately need to make their own decisions. Additionally, the couple should be open and communicative with each other, and work together to address any issues that arise.While sisters and parents may have good intentions, their interference in a couple's conjugal life can have a significant impact on their happiness and well-being. By setting clear boundaries, communicating openly, and working together to address any issues that arise, couples can maintain a healthy and fulfilling relationship.While both parents and in-laws can interfere in a couple's conjugal life, it's often the wife's parents who are more involved in the relationship. In some cases, the wife's parents may try to assert too much control over their daughter's life, which can lead to tension and conflict within the couple.One way that the wife's parents can interfere in their daughter's conjugal life is by giving unsolicited advice. They may try to control the couple's finances, give parenting advice, or offer input on how the couple should spend their time together. This can cause resentment and conflict within the couple.Finally, the wife's parents may try to control their daughter's decisions and actions, making her feel like she has no autonomy in her own life. This can lead to feelings of resentment and frustration, and can cause the daughter to become distant from her partner.Excessive dominance by others can create Loss of trust between the couple. When one family dominates the decision-making process, it can erode trust between the couple. The spouse may start to question whether their partner truly values their opinion or if they are merely acting on behalf of their family. This loss of trust can strain the relationship and breed resentment. Excessive interference can create emotional distance between the couple. The wife may feel pressured to prioritize her family's wishes over her spouse's, causing a sense of isolation and neglect in the relationship. This emotional distance can lead to feelings of unhappiness and dissatisfaction.In conclusion, while the wife's parents may have good intentions, their interference in a couple's conjugal life can have a significant impact on their happiness and well-being. By setting clear boundaries, communicating openly, and working together to address any issues that arise, couples can maintain a healthy and fulfilling relationship.The author is a Banker & Columnist