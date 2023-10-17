Israel-Hamas conflict: Humanity must win over conspiracy

With Israel declaring war on the Gaza Strip after an unprecedented attack by the armed Palestinian group Hamas on Oct 7, the world's eyes are again sharply focused on what might come next. The recent conflict is not only a problem for that region but also for the whole world as we are already going through the adverse consequences of Ukraine-Russia war and. Hence, this conflict must stop soon offsetting all conspiracies.The coordinated surprise attack against Israel marked the beginning of the continuing armed war between Israel and Palestinian militant organizations commanded by Hamas. There were at least 1,400 Israeli deaths. Israel launched retaliatory strikes in response to the unexpected attack, and a day later it formally declared war on Hamas. As of October 15th, 2,339 Palestinians had been murdered by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, they are about to launch a land attack. Nearly one million Palestinians, or about half of Gaza's population, have reportedly been internally displaced, according to the UN. Following Israel's cutoff of Gaza's access to food, water, electricity, and gasoline, concerns of a humanitarian crisis intensified.Many nations condemned Hamas, while those in the Middle East called for a de-escalation and pointed to Israel's prolonged occupancy of the Palestinian lands as the primary cause. Iran urged Israel to immediately halt its offensive over Gaza. The UK announced it would send warships and aircraft, the United States sent two aircraft carrier battleships to the Eastern Mediterranean, and Germany started giving Israel military assistance.The conflict between Israel and Palestine has a long history. Britain seized control of the region known as Palestine after World War I. The majority of the population was Arab, with a small Jewish minority. As a result of the 1917 Balfour Declaration, tensions increased as the international community tasked the UK with creating a national home for Jews in Palestine. Although Palestinian Arabs claimed the region and were against the plan, Jews considered Palestine to be their historic homeland. The number of Jews moving there increased between the 1920s and the 1940s, with many of them escaping persecution in Europe, particularly the Nazi Holocaust during World War II. The United Nations decided in 1947 to divide Palestine into distinct Jewish and Arab republics, with Jerusalem becomingan international city but never implemented.Britain departed in 1948 after failing to find a solution, and Jewish leaders proclaimed the establishment of the State of Israel. Five Arab nations launched an attack the day after Israel proclaimed its independence. Numerous thousands of Palestinians left their homes or were made to leave them. Israel had authority of the majority of the area by the time the conflict came to an end in a truce the following year.There were other conflicts and hostilities in the decades that followed because a peace treaty was never reached. Many Palestinians left their country. Israel has forbidden them and their descendants from returning back. Currently, only a few nations recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, including the US. In the past 50 years, Israel has constructed settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, where more than 700,000 Jews now reside. These settlements are deemed illegal by international law.Gaza, the current conflict area, is a tiny strip of land and is situated between Israel and the Mediterranean Sea. More than two million people live there despite being just 41 km long and 10 km wide. Israel invaded and occupied Gaza in the 1967 conflict; it liberated the territory in 2005 but kept control of its airspace, common border, and shoreline. The area is still regarded as occupied by Israel by the UN. Infrequent peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine took place between the 1990s and 2010. The failure of negotiations in Washington in 2014 marked the end of peace attempts.The Israelis have oppressed the Palestinian Muslims for decades. They have even tortured the praying Muslims at their holy mosque in the area of Baitul Muqaddas even during the holy month of Ramadan for several times. They are snatching all humanitarian rights of the Palestinians for decades. The Israeli military was even criticized for their brutality on the media. Shireen Abu Akleh, the Al Jazeera correspondent was killed by the Israeli forces in May, 2022. These acts of Israeli forces are constantly increasing rage among the Palestinians while the West, who is the advocate of human rights, remained silent for decades.Mohammed Deif organized the most recent Hamas assault. He was born in the Khan Yunis Refugee Camp, which was established following the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. Deif graduated with a science degree from the Islamic University of Gaza. Deif built the organization's network of tunnels and its bomb-making skills as he rose through the ranks of Hamas.His wife, 7-month-old son, and 3-year-old daughter were killed by an Israeli air strike in 2014. His survival while running Hamas's armed wing has earned him the status of a Palestinian folk hero.It is unfortunate that, Deif was born in an adverse environment due to the atrocities of the Israelis. From 1948 till now, more than 70,000 Palestinians were killed, millions were injured and more the 2 million Palestinians were displaced. Israel kept the area allotted to it by the Partition Plan in 1948 and later capturedmore than 60% of the area allotted to Arab state in the same plan throughout these years.Before 1948, there were some accusations about the Jews in Europe and Middle East. Unfortunately, the Isrtaeli Jews failed to prove those false in last 75 years with their anti-humanitarian works in the Middle East as they can be blamed for atrocities and even genocides over the Palestinians. Continuous oppression of the Israelis by limiting access to business, utility and other facilities at the Palestinian areas have increased hatred and with the current hostility, Israel is risking giving birth to so many like Deif, which will keep Israel under constant threat of attacks.The role of the West will create further chaos at Gaza and may be even in whole of Israel and Palestine and the surrounding areas. The act of the US is suspicious as their placing two aircraft carrier battleships in the Mediterranean does not seem to only for helping Israel. Rather the US might try to attack Iran, the greatest threat for the US among the Arab countries and a trusted ally of the Palestinians. Many experts are even suggesting that, the West has ignited the Hamas to launch attack on the Israel while Israel was on the process of building stronger relationship with the Arab world.The quick response of the US by sending the aircraft carrier battleships significantly supports the idea as both the US President Joe Biden and the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu committed to change the Middle East, portraying their desire beyond Gaza or Palestine. While the US and its allies are facing economic depression due to COVID-19 pandemic and the following Ukraine-Russia war, engaging in further conflicts will just deter the situation.The world is going through lot of challenges for the last few years and a new war will cripple the world economy to a great extent. The UN, for once, should play a strong role to stop Israeli atrocities over Palestine. The world leaders should come forward to ensure the rights of the Palestinians and demark the boundary of Israel and Palestine. Jerusalem should be accessible by the Muslims, the Christians and the Jews. The Jews are the followers of Prophet Musa (As) - receiver of the holy book Tawrat, the Christians are the followers of Prophet Isa (As) - receiver of the holy book Injil and the Muslims are the followers of the last Prophet Muhammad (Sm) - receiver of the holy book Quran. As all three religions treat Jerusalem as a holy place, it should be open to all and decades-long Israeli oppression must stop now.We hope the brutal killing in Gaza will stop by retreat of both the Hamas and the Israeli forces. Thousands of women and children including expecting mothers are becoming victims at Gaza everyday. Many lost the last of their possessions due to this vicious counterattack of Israel.Truly the attack of Hamas was not right though it was due to prolonged Israeli oppression. But the act of Israel is just like another terrorist organization right at this moment killing thousands without reason. The global leaders must act for humanity right now leaving all conspiracies. Otherwise, the violence of Gaza might one day step on our doors.The writer is Chief Editor at Mohammadi News Agency (MNA) and Editor at Kishore Bangla