Ethnic people receive hens at Nawabganj

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR, Oct 16: Poultries were distributed among the backward small ethnic groups living in Nawabganj Upazila of the district to improve the quality of their life under the Integrated Livestock Development Project.



Shibli Sadique, MP, from Dinajpur-6 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the programme and distributed these among the beneficiaries in the Upazila Parishad hall room. The distribution programme was organized by Upazila Livestock Department and Veterinary Hospital.



Nawabganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer MM Ashiq Reza, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mehedi Hasan Faruk, Police Inspector Mominuzzaman, Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Parul Begum and Livestock Officer Dr Asaduzzaman, among others, were also present during the distribution.