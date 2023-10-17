Video
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Natore, Faridpur

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

A man and a college girl allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Faridpur, on Saturday.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Helal Uddin, son of Yahia, a resident of Doyarampur Sheikh Para in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Helal Uddin had been frustrated over family issues for long. On Saturday night, he hanged himself from a branch of a tree next to the house. Locals saw the hanging body on Sunday morning and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.
Bagatipara Model Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.   
FARIDPUR: A college girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Boalmari Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Khadija Akter Mim, 18, daughter of Jahangir Alam, a resident of South Kamargram Rishipara area under Ward No. 2 of Boalmari Municipality. She was an eleventh grader of Faridpur Rajendra College.
According to the deceased's family members, Khadija locked into an argument with her mother over a trivial matter in the afternoon. At that time, her mother scolded her. Being enraged by this, Khadija went to her room in the evening and hanged herself from the ceiling fan out of huff with her mother.
On information, police have visited the scene.




