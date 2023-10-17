Video
One to die, another gets life term in murder, rape cases

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Sunday and Monday sentenced a man to death and another to life-term imprisonment in different murder and rape cases in two districts- Dinajpur and Bandarban.

DINAJPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife over a family dispute in Parbatipur Upazila in 2014.

Dinajpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-2 Judge Shyam Sundor Roy handed down the verdict in presence of the convict in the morning.

The condemned convict is Mujibur Rahman, a resident of Mollapara area under Parbatipur Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 25,000.

According to the case statement, Mujibur Rahman locked into an altercation with his wife Kohinur Begum on October 25, 2014, and at one stage, killed her.

Later, on October 26, 2014, Mujibur made a phone call to his brother-in-law Ziaur Rahman and confessed to the murder.
He also told his brother-in-law to arrange the burial of his sister.

In this connection, a case was filed following a complaint lodged by their son Babu Mia, 22.

Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court against Mujibur.

After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday morning.
 
BANDARBAN: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for raping a disabled teenager in 2021.

Bandarban District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Begum Zebunnahar Ayesha delivered the verdict.

The convict is Altaz Uddin, 34, is a resident of Kathalchhara area under Ward No. 7 of Fasiakhali Union in Lama Upazila of the district.

According to the case statement, Altaz raped the disabled teenager in her house in Shamukchhara Mukh area on December 8, 2021, when her family members were out of home.

Mother of the victim filed a case with Lama Police Station in this connection.

Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.




