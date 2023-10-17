Four electrocuted in 4 dists

Four people including a minor girl have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Patuakhali, Naogaon, Mymensingh and Magura, in four days.BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A young man was electrocuted while giving Azan on microphone in a mosque in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday.The incident took place in Goliabagha Village under Suryamani Union of the upazila in the afternoon.The deceased was identified as Bani Amin, 22, son of Khalek Melkar, a resident of Char Chandkathi Village under Dhulia Union in the upazila.According to locals, the young man came in contact with a live electric wire while he was calling Azan inside a mosque at that village just before the Asr prayers. He died on the spot.Later on, locals recovered his body from the mosque.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bauphal Police Station (PS) Ashraful Alam confirmed the incident.MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A young man was electrocuted in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.The incident took place in Bulbul Cinema Hall area in the upazila town at noon.The deceased was identified as Md Ridoy, 20, son of Harun Ar Rashid, a resident of Chakramchandrapara Village under Sadar Upazila in the district. He was a paint worker by profession.It was known that Ridoy came to paint the house of one Suruj Alam in Bulbul Cinema Hall area of Mohadevpur Upazila on Sunday.At one stage of working, he came in contact with an electric wire accidentally, which left him dead on the spot.Being informed, Fire Service personnel recovered the body from the scene.Mohadevpur PS OC Md Mozaffar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A young man was electrocuted in Nandail Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The deceased was identified as Masud Mia, 28, son of Abdul Kuddus Ali, a resident of Deulengra Village under Jahangirnagar Union in the upazila. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.According to local sources, Masud came in contact with a live electric wire when he attempted to disconnect the auto-rickshaw from a charger at around 8 am, which left him unconscious.Later on, the family members rescued him and rushed to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Jahangirpur Union Parishad Chairman Md Kamal Uddin confirmed the incident.MAGURA: A minor girl was electrocuted in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.The incident took place in Chugachi Purbapara Village under Dariyapur Union of the upazila at around 6:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Sinthiya Khatun, 8, a resident of the same village.Quoting the deceased's family members, Kanchon Kumar Ray, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sreepur Police Station (PS), said Sinthiya was seriously injured when she came in contact with an electric line passing over the roof of their house in the evening.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Dariyapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.An unnatural death case was filed with Sreepur PS in this regard, the OC added.