Hindu families get Puja gifts in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Oct 16: Puja gifts have been distributed among the families of Hindu communities in the district town on Monday on the occasion of upcoming Durga Puja.Panchagarh Municipality Mayor Zakia Khatun distributed these among about 300 men and women of the municipality as gifts from the Prime Minister in the morning.The mayor wished people of Hindu religion and said, "It is not only your festival but also a festival of us who believe in Bengali culture."Communal harmony prevails in the country now which has been possible only because of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, she added.The mayor, later, highlighted the development activities of the government and urged everyone to vote Sheikh Hasina again in future.Juba League leader Jebunnahar Mukta, Panchagarh Press Club General Secretary Jamil Chowdhury Dollar and journalist Shahidul Islam Shahid, among others, were also present during the distribution.