Thrust on recognising womens household work to achieve SDGs

GAIBANDHA, Oct 16: International Day of Rural Women was observed in Fulchhari Upazila of the district on Sunday with a call to recognise women's household works in achieving SDGs.This year's theme of the Day is - "Rural Women in Climate Resilient Agriculture and Food Security."To mark the Day, in cooperation with Manusher Jonno Foundation, SKS Foundation, a northern based non-political development organization of the country, organized different programmes under the project of Community Based Resilience Women's Empowerment and Action funded by the Embassy of Sweden.In the morning, a rally was brought out at Fulchhari char of Fulchhari Upazila and it paraded the main roads of the union.The charwomen, different women groups formed by the project chanted slogans holding placards, festoons, banners.Later on, a discussion meeting on the importance of the Day was held in the hall room of Fulchhari Junior High School with Nargis Akhter, member of Climate Action Group, in the chair.Fulchhari Union Parishad Member Abdul Malek, member of the school managing committee Abdul Barek, school teacher Rawshan Ali, and member of Climate Action Group Amitan Beoya, among others, also spoke at the function moderated by Project Coordinator Lovely Khatun.The speakers, in their speech, said a rural woman spends 16 to 18 hours a day engaged in household and agricultural work, but her work is not valued.The challenges faced by women in performing various responsibilities for the family, society and all, need to be taken seriously, they also said.Though the rural women have the much contribution to produce climate resilient agri crops, achieve food security, their contribution is not valued, they added.So, they called upon all the concerned to pave the way for women's empowerment by realising and recognising the importance of these works.They also urged the women folk to be engage in income generating activities to be empowered.Besides, prizes were distributed among the winners who participated in the essay writing competition marking the Day.Similar programmes were also held at Fazlupur char in the upazila at the initiative of the organization.A large number of people from all walks of life participated in the programmes.