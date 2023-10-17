Abdur Rashid BabluDAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Abdur Rashid Bablu, chairman of Rifaitpur Union Parishad (UP) in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died of heart failure at Kushtia General Hospital on Saturday morning.His Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Jhaudia in Rifaitpur Union of the upazila after Magrib prayers.Later on, the UP chairman was buried at a graveyard in the area.Ahsan HabibRAJSHAHI: Professor Ahsan Habib, the chairman of Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering in Rajshahi University (RU), died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at 3:30 am on Thursday. He was 62.After his Namaz-e-Janaza, he was buried in a graveyard.Professor Habib left behind two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.RU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar, Pro-VC (Administration) Professor Sultan-ul-Islam and Pro-VC (Education) Professor Humayun Kabir expressed deep shock at the death of Ahsan Habib and condolences to the bereaved family.