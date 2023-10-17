Six killed, 30 injured in road mishaps

Six people including a college girl have been killed and at least 30 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Chattogram, Barishal, Narayanganj, Moulvibazar and Mymensingh, in three days.CHATTOGRAM: A man was killed and at least 11 were injured as a bus overturned on Shah Amanat Bridge in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.The accident took place in Bakolia area of the city at around 8 pm.The deceased was identified as Mawlana Saifullah Khaled, 44, a Khatib of Haji Abdus Sattar Jame Masjid in Patiya Municipality of the district.The injured persons are: Mir Hossain Rabin, 30; Mizan, 28; Kabir Ahmed, 30; Rashedul Islam, 30; Bashir Ahmed, 50; Nasir Ahmed, 55; Saheba, 21; Zainab Begum, 35; Md Avi, 12; Lucky Akter, 40; and Arzu, 17.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bakolia Police Station (PS) under Chattogram Metropolitan Police Md Imran said a local bus overturned on the bridge, also known as Natun Bridge, when one of its tyres got punctured, when it was on its way to the city at around 8 pm, which left one dead on the spot and several others injured.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.The injured were rescued and rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where they were undergoing treatment, the SI added.BARISHAL: A man was killed and at least 14 others were injured after a bus plunged into a roadside pond in Gourandi Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.The deceased was identified as the bus helper Alamin Howladar, 30.The injured persons are: Khadija Begum, 25, Fatema Begum, 65, Shifat, 9, Siam, 9, Mahamuda Jahan, 50, of, Lamia Khanam, 28, Zakia Khanam, 28, Sakila, 10, Arif, 10, Benu Begum, 65, Sunil Baron, 60, Namita Biswas, 52, and Shahida Begum, 55.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gournadi Highway PS Golam Rasul Molla said an Agailjhara-bound bus of 'The Golden Life Paribahan', carrying 40 passengers, left Gabtoli Bus Terminal at around 11am.The accident occurred when the bus was trying to avoid a collision with a three-wheeler (Mahindra) on the Dhaka-Barisal highway and fell into a roadside pond in the afternoon.Gournadi Fire Service Station Officer Bipul Hossain Bipul Hossain said on information the fire fighters rushed to the scene and rescued the injured passengers.Later on, they were taken to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital and Gournadi Upazila Health Complex.Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.NARAYANGANJ: A young man was killed when participating in a motorcycle race in the district on Friday night.The accident took place on Shitalakshya River on the Syedpur-Madanganj road.The deceased was identified as Jihad, 22, son of Nasir Mia, a resident of Ward No. 7 Burundi area under Kolagachhia Union in Bandar Upazila. He was a garment trader by profession.Local sources said Jihad was competing with another motorcyclist in a motorbike race on Shitalakshya Bridge at night. The accident occurred at that time, which left Jihad dead on the spot.Being informed, the family members recovered the body and buried Jihad in a graveyard in Burundi area.Narayanganj Sadar Model PS OC Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident.MOULVIBAZAR: Two people were killed as an ambulance collided head-on with a motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.The accident took place in front of Regional Agricultural Research Institute in Kadupur area on the Sreemangal road at around 2 pm.The deceased were identified as Tajul Islam, 50, a worker of Kurma Tea Garden under Islampur Union in Kamalganj Upazila; and Shahin Mia, 48, a businessman of Bhanugach Bazar, hailed from Srinathpur Village.According to local sources, Shahin and Tajul Islam were going to a wedding ceremony at Mokambazar in the district riding on a motorcycle from Bhanugach at noon. On the way, when they reached Kadupur area, an ambulance from Moulvibazar collided head-on with their motorcycle, leaving the duo critically injured.Locals rescued the injured in critical condition and took them to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Being informed, police recovered the bodies.Moulvibazar Model PS OC Harunur Rashid Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A college girl was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Nandail Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.The accident took place near Charbetagair Union Parishad on the Kanurampur-Trishal regional road under the upazila at around 12 pm.The deceased was identified as Sumi Akhter, 20, daughter of Md Kokhon Mia, a resident of Sarder Bari in Charvelamari Village under Charbetagair Union in the upazila. She was an eleventh grader at Gafargaon College.According to local sources, an auto-rickshaw was heading towards Madhupur Bazar on Thursday with some passengers on its board. On the way, a bus of 'Shalbon Paribahan' hit the auto-rickshaw at around 12 pm, which left Sumi Akhter dead on the spot and five other passengers of the auto-rickshaw injured.