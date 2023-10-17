8 robbers nabbed with firearms in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Oct 16: Police arrested a total of eight robbers along with firearms from Sonaimuri Upazila in the district on Saturday.The arrested are: Elyas Hossain Shohagh, 35, Rashed, 25, Saddam, 28, Tanim, 22, Abdur Rahim Arfan, 24, Sumon, 26, Khokon, 22, and Al-amin, 27. All of them are members of an inter-district robbers' gang.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bojra area in the morning, and arrested them, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Md Bakhtiar Uddin Chowdhury.The OC further said two pipe guns, a hammer, a Chinese axe, two machetes, two mobile phone sets and two rounds of cartridges were also recovered from their possession.After filing of a case with Sonaimuri PS, the arrested were produced before the court, the OC added.