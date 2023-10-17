Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 October, 2023, 8:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Mother, child-care centres in Barishal face manpower crisis

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

 
BARISHAL, Oct 16: Healthcare services are hampered in all mother and child-care centres (MCCCs) in the district.
The centre in Barishal District fails to achieve its target due to the manpower crisis. Due to the same reason, MCCC of Gournadi Upazila has been closed down.  
There are free Outdoor healthcare services in all district Sadar centres, having delivery services as well.  
A 20-bed centre, known as Nursing Centre, has a good quality ambulance. But according to the government rules, medicines are not supplied adequately for Outdoor patients.
For delivery services, ultrasonic machines and sinologists are not available in centres in the southern region including Barishal.
Like other parts of the country, there are MCCCs in six Sadar districts of the division.
According to sources at the Department of Family Welfare (DoFW), recently one medical officer has been appointed in the Gournadi Centre.   Very soon its Outdoor service will begin, the sources added.
The centre at Kalibari Road in Barishal is facing manpower crisis. Another unit adjacent to regional Manpower Training Institute is also facing manpower crisis. Of its 49 granted posts, 27 ones are vacant. Of three assistant women assistants, one is posted.
Two posts of nursing instructor and two ones of public health nurses and three senior nurses are also vacant.
Senior Medical Officer Dr Runa Laila said, "Despite manpower crisis, we are trying to provide due services to mothers and children. Monthly 50-60 pregnant mothers are admitted. On an average, 30 delivery surgeries are done per month. "
Deputy Director of the Department of Family Welfare Md Mizanur Rahman said, "We are trying to ensure good healthcare. We are working to launch more MCCCs."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Ethnic people receive hens at Nawabganj
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Natore, Faridpur
One to die, another gets life term in murder, rape cases
Four electrocuted in 4 dists
Hindu families get Puja gifts in Panchagarh
Thrust on recognising womens household work to achieve SDGs
Obituary
Six killed, 30 injured in road mishaps


Latest News
Remain alert so that people are not misled by rumours: DMP Commissioner
35 fishermen arrested for violating hilsa fishing ban in Meghna
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka Wednesday
BNP's fate will be worse than Hefazat if they plan to siege Dhaka: Quader
Iran warns 'time running out' for political solution in Gaza war
Australia earn victory in their 3rd game against Sri Lanka
Arab League chief demands end to Gaza military operations
Youth killed as truck rams autorickshaw in Rajshahi
Elderly man electrocuted in Bagerhat
PM to open Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line on Nov 12
Most Read News
Biden: Gaza occupation would be 'big mistake'
BNP to hold youth rally at Nayapaltan
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Metro rail services resume after 3-day
Chattogram’s ‘one city, two towns’ dream turning into reality
Jubo League leader gunned down in Jashore
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals set to run out in 24 hrs: UN
Malaysia Healthcare Wellness Fair held in the city
UP member 'beaten to death' in Jhenidah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft