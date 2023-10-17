Mother, child-care centres in Barishal face manpower crisis

BARISHAL, Oct 16: Healthcare services are hampered in all mother and child-care centres (MCCCs) in the district.The centre in Barishal District fails to achieve its target due to the manpower crisis. Due to the same reason, MCCC of Gournadi Upazila has been closed down.There are free Outdoor healthcare services in all district Sadar centres, having delivery services as well.A 20-bed centre, known as Nursing Centre, has a good quality ambulance. But according to the government rules, medicines are not supplied adequately for Outdoor patients.For delivery services, ultrasonic machines and sinologists are not available in centres in the southern region including Barishal.Like other parts of the country, there are MCCCs in six Sadar districts of the division.According to sources at the Department of Family Welfare (DoFW), recently one medical officer has been appointed in the Gournadi Centre. Very soon its Outdoor service will begin, the sources added.The centre at Kalibari Road in Barishal is facing manpower crisis. Another unit adjacent to regional Manpower Training Institute is also facing manpower crisis. Of its 49 granted posts, 27 ones are vacant. Of three assistant women assistants, one is posted.Two posts of nursing instructor and two ones of public health nurses and three senior nurses are also vacant.Senior Medical Officer Dr Runa Laila said, "Despite manpower crisis, we are trying to provide due services to mothers and children. Monthly 50-60 pregnant mothers are admitted. On an average, 30 delivery surgeries are done per month. "Deputy Director of the Department of Family Welfare Md Mizanur Rahman said, "We are trying to ensure good healthcare. We are working to launch more MCCCs."