AL leader crushed under train in Sylhet

SYLHET, Oct 16: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was crushed under a train in Fenchuganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Abdus Shahid, 48, a resident of Dakshin Khalachha Chanshreekona area under Zakiganj Upazila in the district. He was the office secretary of Zakiganj Upazila Unit of AL.
According to police sources, the Sylhet-bound intercity Parabat Express train from Dhaka ran over the AL leader while he was walking along rail track in Ilashpur Railcrossing area at around 2 pm. He died on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Sylhet Railway Police Station Shafiur Islam confirmed the incident.
