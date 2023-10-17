AL leader crushed under train in Sylhet

SYLHET, Oct 16: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was crushed under a train in Fenchuganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.The deceased was identified as Abdus Shahid, 48, a resident of Dakshin Khalachha Chanshreekona area under Zakiganj Upazila in the district. He was the office secretary of Zakiganj Upazila Unit of AL.According to police sources, the Sylhet-bound intercity Parabat Express train from Dhaka ran over the AL leader while he was walking along rail track in Ilashpur Railcrossing area at around 2 pm. He died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Sylhet Railway Police Station Shafiur Islam confirmed the incident.