Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 October, 2023, 8:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Blinken says expelling Gazans 'non-starter'

Seeks common front in Israel after Arab tour

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

CAIRO, Oct 16:  US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has categorically rejected the idea floated of expelling Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, saying they should be able to stay as Israel battles Hamas.
Blinken is on a crisis tour of the Middle East after Hamas unleashed a brutal October 7 assault inside Israel that killed more than 1,400, mostly civilians, prompting reprisals that have killed at least 2,670 people. With Israel telling more than one million Gazans to leave the north of the enclave ahead of a ground invasion, some Israeli politicians have proposed pushing Palestinians into neighbouring Egypt.
"I've heard directly from Palestinian Authority President (Mahmud) Abbas and from virtually every other leader that I've talked to in the region that that idea is a nonstarter, and so we do not support it," Blinken said in an interview in Cairo with the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television network.
"We believe that people should be able to stay in Gaza, their home. But we also want to make sure that they're out of harm's way and that they're getting the assistance they need," he said.
Israel's former deputy foreign minister Daniel Ayalon has called for Egypt to cooperate and set up tent cities for Palestinians, saying there was "almost endless space" in Sinai, a vast desert region formerly occupied by Israel.
Egypt has rejected the idea and Blinken on his visit instead focused on ways to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza, the densely populated and impoverished enclave run by Hamas.
Abbas, a rival to Hamas based in the West Bank, warned Blinken on Friday that driving out Gaza's people would amount to a "second Nakba" -- the displacement and expulsion of more than 760,000 Palestinians when the Israeli state was created in 1948.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned Monday to Israel after talks in six Arab states, hoping to coordinate efforts against Hamas while finding ways to alleviate Gaza's humanitarian crisis.
Just four days after he paid a lightning visit to Tel Aviv to show solidarity, Blinken flew back and went straight to talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Jerusalem office.
As Israel prepares what is expected to be a major ground operation in the Gaza Strip, Blinken was later to meet Netanyahu's security cabinet.  
"I want an opportunity to share everything that I've heard -- that I've learned -- over the last few days visiting with our other partners and to talk about the way forward with our Israeli allies and friends," Blinken told reporters Sunday in Cairo. The trip comes as President Joe Biden reportedly considers an invitation to visit Israel to showcase what the US leader has described as unwavering solidarity.
A US official said Blinken will also meet in Tel Aviv with Israel's main opposition leader Yair Lapid, who has accused Netanyahu of failure over the brutal October 7 Hamas attack and refused to join an emergency               government.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


World leaders seek to contain Israel-Hamas war, protect civilians
Muslim boy in US killed in attack linked to Israel-Hamas war
Blinken says expelling Gazans 'non-starter'
Saudi pauses talks on normalisation with Israel
Blinken meets Saudi crown prince on Mideast crisis tour
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march outside White House
As Gaza war rages, Egypt plans summit on ‘Palestinian cause’
Putin to visit China to deepen ‘no limits’ partnership with Xi


Latest News
Remain alert so that people are not misled by rumours: DMP Commissioner
35 fishermen arrested for violating hilsa fishing ban in Meghna
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka Wednesday
BNP's fate will be worse than Hefazat if they plan to siege Dhaka: Quader
Iran warns 'time running out' for political solution in Gaza war
Australia earn victory in their 3rd game against Sri Lanka
Arab League chief demands end to Gaza military operations
Youth killed as truck rams autorickshaw in Rajshahi
Elderly man electrocuted in Bagerhat
PM to open Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line on Nov 12
Most Read News
Biden: Gaza occupation would be 'big mistake'
BNP to hold youth rally at Nayapaltan
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Metro rail services resume after 3-day
Chattogram’s ‘one city, two towns’ dream turning into reality
Jubo League leader gunned down in Jashore
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals set to run out in 24 hrs: UN
Malaysia Healthcare Wellness Fair held in the city
UP member 'beaten to death' in Jhenidah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft